Black Friday is approaching and Amazon is on edge

Black Friday

Last year, Amazon broke a sales record between Black Friday - the day after Thanksgiving - and Cyber Monday. According to Numerator data, the company took 17.7% of Black Friday dollars, more than any other retailer.

Black Friday-Nov. 25 this year-is also the start of peak season, the period beginning Thanksgiving week, when carriers such as UPS, USPS, DHL, FedEx and Amazon scramble to fulfill holiday orders. This is the time when many warehouse and package delivery workers have to tell their families "see you next year."

Now precisely the intense workload of the peak season, combined with a shortage of workers, creates a special opportunity for workers to put pressure on their employer.

According to their latest statements, Amazon spokespersons insist that the strike only affects 10% of the workforce, as they were taking temporary employees into account. Nevertheless, Amazon agreed to negotiate with the unions the following Monday. Then, management called off negotiations and tried to unilaterally reschedule the meeting for the following January. The unions warned that there would be further action if there were no substantive face-to-face discussions by December 6. In a victory for the unions, on December 5, management agreed to meet and subsequently agreed to improvements in working conditions.

Since 2017, coordinated international actions targeting Amazon have increased. In 2019, UNI Global Union and Progressive International launched Make Amazon Pay, a coalition uniting more than 70 unions, civil society organizations, environmentalists and fiscal watchdogs. The coalition's unifying demands are that Amazon pay its workers fairly and respect their right to join unions, pay its fair share of taxes, and commit to true environmental sustainability.

Last November, actions were held in 25 countries around the world. However, past participation by U.S. unions and organizations has been modest at best.

