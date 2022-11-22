Low-income immigrants will have an easier time applying for permanent residency in the U.S.

Green Card Photo by USA Diario

Low-income immigrants will be able to apply for permanent residency in the United States more easily. Thanks to a new federal government rule, applicants with these characteristics will have fewer obstacles to apply for a Green Card.

Until now, the current requirements are those imposed during the anti-immigration administration of Donald Trump.

The new provisions will go into effect next December 23, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). From that moment on, the process will be simpler for low-income immigrants.

However, if an immigrant is considered a public charge, he or she will be disqualified from obtaining permanent residency. This would include the applicant who, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regulations, is likely to "at some point be primarily dependent on the government for his or her livelihood".

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, said in this regard that "we will not penalize people because they access the health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them."

In this way, Joe Biden's administration intends to counteract the negative impact that previous regulations had on immigrant households. Many people refused to receive benefits for which they could qualify, for fear of being turned down for a Green Card.

Obtaining a Green Card

During Donald Trump's tenure DHS expanded the number and types of government benefits that could prevent immigrants from accessing the Green Card. Among them were housing subsidies, food stamps, and Medicaid health insurance.

Other elements taken into account to approve or not permanent residency have been income, age, medical conditions and family size. After analyzing them, it was predicted whether immigrants would depend on these benefits in the future.

Undoubtedly, this policy had a very negative impact on the aspirations of many immigrants to become permanent residents.

