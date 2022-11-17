United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

Stimulus check USA Diario

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.

You will receive the payment, if you qualify, in the form of a direct payment, stimulus check, debit card or tax refund. Either way the money will be coming to you and very soon.

Which states send help before Christmas?

California, for example, is sending $1,050.00 USD these days. That state is now in the middle of the second phase of financial support to its residents. The current phase ends on November 19 and the third phase begins one day later. Eligible taxpayers are now those who have already received the Golden State Stimulus.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, its low-income residents who claimed the assistance on time will benefit from a $400.00 USD payment. The money will go directly into their accounts before the end of November.

Idaho is finalizing details along with its residents to provide financial assistance of up to $600.00 USD. In this case, the checks will arrive via postal mail and just in time for the holidays.

The last state to join this financial assistance process is Massachusetts. Its authorities will send up to 14% of the tax liability declared by taxpayers.

The above figures of money mean the maximum amount that can be collected by the inhabitants of these states. However, the authorities clarify that the amount to be received depends on the availability of funds. In addition, the income declared by each applicant also plays a role.