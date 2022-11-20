If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement

Eligibility for Repayment Assistance USA Diario

Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.

How much the assistance is

The amount of the rebate is based on income and rent and utility payments made in the past year.

It is estimated, however, that the average refund will be about $540. Tenants were required to apply for the rebate by Oct. 1, but have until Nov. 15 to file an extension request to have a chance to claim the money. There are only a few days left to redeem a $500 rebate and you should check to see if you qualify.

They will also need a doctor's note indicating that they had a medical condition that contributed to them not applying during the designated filing period.

The rebate program has helped Connecticut tenants who are senior citizens or have certain disabilities since 1974.

Eligibility for Repayment Assistance

To be eligible for assistance, you must be renting an apartment or room or living in cooperative housing or a mobile home.

Your income cannot exceed $38,100 for individuals, or $46,400 for couples.

Several states are sending out refunds or launching Universal Basic Income programs, which provide recurring payments that usually go out on Monday.

In California

Sonoma County, California, low-income families are eligible for monthly payments of $500 for two years.

Residents can visit PathwaySonoma.org to apply through Monday, Oct. 31. The two-year pilot program will benefit 305 low-income families in Sonoma County. Eligible taxpayers in Virginia are also in line to win $500 in direct payments, but only if they meet an approaching deadline.

The deadline to file your taxes and receive a refund is Nov. 1.Virginia residents can see if they qualify by using the Department of Taxation's search tool. To receive payment, you must have had a tax liability last year.

Those who filed as individuals will receive refunds of up to $250. If you filed jointly, that value is up to $500. Refunds will be sent in the order in which taxpayers filed their returns.