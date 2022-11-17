U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.

Although some payments have already been made, there are only a few days left to claim these checks, only if the person qualifies to collect. With this money, the IRS is reimbursing the payment of taxes, 143 million tax returns have been officialized in 2022.

The number of Americans who are owed the monetary resource is 9 million who had not declared rental taxes for the previous year. The final deadline to apply for the financial support is set for Thursday night, November 17, 2022.

There is a way to make the claim at no cost. Americans, whose annual income does not exceed $73000.00 USD, can access the Free File digital site to register their affidavit.

Who does not have to file a return?

Since the pandemic broke out, several stimulus checks have been implemented in addition to the Child Tax Credit (CTC). However, there are those who did not require remuneration.

From April 2020 to 2021 there was a fund of $930 billion that was administered in three payment stages. This budget has benefited about 165 million inhabitants of the northern nation.

Despite the efforts of IRS officials, $9 million in stimulus checks are owed. Individuals who are not required to file a tax return are singles with a poor credit rating of $12500.00 USD per year. Also exempt are married couples with an annual joint income of $25,000.00 USD, as well as senior citizens collecting Social Security.

