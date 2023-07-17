York Revolution Sweeps Long Island Ducks with Rain-Delayed Finale

The series finale between the York Revolution and Long Island Ducks has been postponed due to rain.
The Revs won the first two games of the series, making it their second series sweep in Central Islip this season.
The Revs have a record of 5-1 and have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Their next game is against the Dirty Birds on Tuesday night in Charleston.Visit here for more details
