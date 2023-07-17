Banks County Lady Leopards Volleyball: Determined to Dominate and Make a Statement

The Lady Leopards of Banks County narrowly missed out on the state playoffs last season, but they are determined to make a statement this year.

With five talented starters returning, including key seniors Bacey Ausburn, Lola Pruitt, Addison Hoard, Caitlin Bernier, and Lillee Parson, the team has a strong foundation.

Head coach Whittney LaHayne believes that if the players continue to work hard and stay determined, there is no limit to what they can achieve.

The team has also benefited from the addition of new players who will seamlessly transition into the upcoming season.