Rebuilding and Rising: Banks County's Lady Leopards Aim for Greatness

Banks County's Lady Leopards had a successful season under coach Derrick Davis, almost making it to the Elite 8 round. However, they are now facing a rebuilding phase after losing key players, including Jacy Ayers, the BLITZ Player of the Year.

New head coach Rhett Carroll is taking over and aims to improve the team's performance in each season. With only two returning starters, the team's potential will gradually increase, but there are promising athletes to watch, such as Allison Murphy and Mary Faulkner.