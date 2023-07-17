Banks County Leopards: Overcoming Injuries and Building Team Chemistry for a Strong 2023 Season

The Banks County Leopards had a strong start to their 2022 season, winning their first four games. However, a loss to Commerce ended their winning streak and the team went on to lose five consecutive games before finishing with a win.

Injuries played a major role in derailing their season, and the team is hoping to avoid that this year. With many starters returning, there is excitement surrounding the team. Head Coach Jay Reid has high expectations for the season and believes that staying healthy is a priority.

The team's schedule for 2023 has been released, and they will be facing tough competition in their region. Key departures from the team include Andrew Shockley and Caine Griffith, but there are several key returning players who will anchor the defense.

The offense will be led by quarterback Kolby Watson, with Aucy Jacobs as the primary ball-carrier and Aaron Scott as the go-to wideout. The team's defense will run a multiple 3-4 scheme and will be anchored by Robert Walker, Cam Cooper, and Zack Dickey. Developing depth in the trenches is a priority for the team.