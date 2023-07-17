Ancient Artifacts and Extinct Camel Teeth Unearthed in Oregon's Rimrock Draw: Evidence of Human Occupation 18,250 Years Ago

Archaeologists have made new discoveries of human artifacts at Rimrock Draw in Oregon, where they have been excavating a stone shelter for several years.

The findings include stone tools and the teeth of an extinct camel and bison, indicating human occupation in North America 18,250 years ago.

While not the earliest proposed date for human occupation, this finding appears to be older than any other archaeological site in Oregon.

The discovery was made at Rimrock Draw, a site that includes a rock shelter being excavated since 2011 through a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management.