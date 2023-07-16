MDC Men's Basketball Adds Versatile Guard Shane Lancaster to Roster

MDC Men's Basketball is excited to welcome Shane Lancaster, a 6'4 ft Guard who transferred from Niagara University.

Lancaster, from Bowie, MD, played high school basketball at St. John's College High School, where he served as captain and earned Second Team All-DCSAA Honors.

With an average of 19.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 2.8 SPG, Lancaster brings versatility to the MDC basketball program. He can play both point guard and wing positions, drive the ball, and score in the paint.

In addition, his size and strength make him an excellent perimeter defender and rebounder, while his leadership qualities are also valued.