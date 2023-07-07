Turkey's Path Towards Authoritarianism and Religious Persecution

In recent years, Turkey has seen an increase in human rights abuses, particularly targeting Christians. This shift from religious freedom protection to abuses can be attributed to the alignment of countries with Islamic Law, which often leads to persecution of religious minorities. Egypt serves as an example of this trend, where Coptic Christians, the largest Christian group in the Middle East, have faced historical and ongoing persecution. The Muslim majority in Egypt began promoting an inherently Islamic national identity, leading to the erosion of religious freedoms for Coptics. Church bombings and other acts of violence against Christians have gone largely unpunished, and the government has restricted their ability to rebuild and protest.

Similarly, Turkey, despite being a secular democratic nation, is heading down a similar path as Egypt. The current president, Erdogan, supports an Islamic-Turk national identity that excludes Kurds and religious minorities. The government has suppressed opposition movements and enacted laws to silence dissent. The judicial system is corrupt and under the control of the Minister of Justice, leading to a lack of justice and human rights abuses. Christian citizens and institutions are being suppressed, labeled as adversaries, and targeted in education, media, and society. Important Christian sites are vandalized, demolished, or neglected.

The international community has criticized Turkey for its human rights abuses, but the country has not faced significant sanctions. In fact, foreign investment and the economy have continued to flourish despite rampant corruption. The push to incorporate Islamic law into the government and the expansion of an authoritarian regime that suppresses free speech and human rights are ongoing concerns.

To address these issues, it is crucial for the judiciary in Turkey to become fully independent and serve as a check on the other branches of government. Transparency and accountability are needed to ensure the rule of law and protect human rights. The international community must continue to speak out against these abuses and pressure Turkey to change its course.