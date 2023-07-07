The Thriving Farmers Market in Downtown Morristown: A Year-round Effort

The Farmers Market in Downtown Morristown is thriving during the summer season. Some people may wonder where all the farmers and produce are earlier in the year, but crops don't magically appear overnight. Different items grow at different times throughout the year, and farming involves hard work and patience.

Despite our "on demand" society, waiting for locally grown produce is worth it. The market requires a certain percentage of products to be locally grown and also offers homemade baked goods, meats, and crafts. All 25 available spaces are occupied this year, and the addition of HOLA Lakeway's Tianguis Market on the 3rd Friday of each month brings even more diversity to Morristown's Farmers Market.