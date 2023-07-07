Introducing Dr. Liza Burrell-Aldana: The Accomplished New Principal of Claremont Immersion Elementary School

During a meeting on June 22, the Arlington School Board appointed Dr. Liza Burrell-Aldana as the new Principal of Claremont Immersion Elementary School. Originally from Colombia, she previously served as a principal at Alexandria City Public Schools starting in 2017.

Dr. Burrell-Aldana has been recognized for her achievements, being named the 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year and receiving the VA Association of Elementary School Principals (VAESP) School Bell Award. She earned her bachelor's degree in foreign languages from Universidad del Valle in Cali and received a scholarship from the School for International Training in Vermont to complete a Master of Arts in teaching. She later pursued a master's degree in education leadership from George Mason University and holds a professional Program Assessment and Evaluation certificate from Georgetown University. Additionally, Dr. Burrell-Aldana obtained a Doctoral degree in Education Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech University.