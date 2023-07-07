Experience the Magic of Christmas in Walloon: 2nd Annual Holiday Celebration at Hotel Walloon

Hotel Walloon, in collaboration with the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, is organizing its 2nd Annual Christmas in Walloon Weekend event to welcome the holiday season in Northern Michigan.

The festivities will take place from December 8-10, 2023, and will feature various holiday-themed activities.

The weekend will kick off with Candlelight Caroling and a Welcome Reception at Hotel Walloon, offering a holiday hot cocoa bar and delicious food.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy free movie showings of 'The Grinch' and 'A White Christmas' at Talcott.

Other activities include Brunch with Santa, gingerbread house decorating, and a Craft Cocktail Class.

Guests are encouraged to attend the Nutcracker production at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts.

The weekend will conclude with a Christmas Light Reception and a special departing send-off from The Nutcracker's Sugar Plum Ballerinas.

Hotel Walloon offers luxury accommodations and amenities, including a private bar, complimentary valet service, and a 24-hour fitness facility.