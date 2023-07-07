SC@Work: Showcasing the Energy and Passion of South Carolina's Workforce

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) has announced a photo contest for businesses in South Carolina. The SC@Work: 2023 Photo Contest aims to showcase pictures of employees working and celebrate the hard work and dedication in the state.

The contest is open to both amateur and professional photographers and invites them to capture the energy and passion of people's lives at their workplace. DEW wants to highlight these photographs that capture and celebrate the substance of the state's workforce.

The top entries will be selected based on composition and quality, and winners will be announced during the Workforce Symposium in September 2023. The deadline for submissions is August 21, 2023.