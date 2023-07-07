The Dwell's Debut Album 'Honest': A Joyous Journey of Faith and Worship

Catholic artists Andrew Ferguson and Sophie Salopek, known as The Dwell, recently released their first album titled "Honest." They celebrated the release at Christ the King Center and Student Center in Baton Rouge, where they attended Mass while studying at LSU.

The Dwell became involved with The Vigil Project, a community of musical artists creating Catholic music for prayer, and developed a relationship with founder Greg Boudreaux. Initially hesitant, Ferguson eventually embraced the idea of pursuing music in a more professional and full-time capacity.

The album, "Honest," is a worship album that reflects the personal prayer lives and faith journeys of Ferguson and Salopek. It aims to relate to listeners' own experiences and emphasizes that faith is not limited to church walls.

The album's release concert at Christ the King was significant to the artists because it represented the place where their prayer experiences occurred during their college years. Ferguson and Salopek plan to tour universities and Newman Centers in the fall. Their show is structured to start energetically and then transition into moments of reflection and prayer.

They believe that through music and communal singing, people can experience a connection with God. The album's title, "Honest," reflects the joys, struggles, and pursuit of a relationship with God.