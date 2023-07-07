Strengthening Our Call to Holiness and Gratitude: Disciples, Take Up Your Cross

The Mass readings during the 13th and 14th Sundays in Ordinary Time offer inspiration for strengthening our call to holiness and gratitude. As baptized disciples, we are called to live a life of holiness and share the word of God with others. Jesus sends us on a mission to proclaim the kingdom of God and form disciples. Some will receive the message, while others may reject it.

But even simple acts of kindness, like giving a cup of water, can refresh and open doors for relationship, mercy, and love. We are reminded that we are dwelling places of the Holy Spirit, who gives us life. Psalm 145 describes God's graciousness, mercy, kindness, compassion, and faithfulness, and we are called to live according to His ways.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus invites us to come to Him and find rest, taking His yoke upon us and learning from Him. By adhering to the word of God, we find rest in Him. Just as a yoke guides a mule, Jesus invites us to be guided by Him and His yoke, which is easy and light.