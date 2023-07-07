Strengthen Your Faith on Summer Vacation: Tips and Resources for Spiritual Growth

According to formation directors in the Diocese of Baton Rouge, summer is a unique time to grow in faith and commit to staying spiritually in shape.

Melanie Richard, director of religious education, emphasizes the importance of practicing one's faith, comparing it to practicing sports to improve. She recommends keeping up with daily prayer practices and attending Mass even while on vacation. Richard also suggests using resources such as masstimes.org and usccb.org to find churches and daily Mass readings. She encourages recognizing Jesus in every person and embodying acts of mercy in daily interactions. Richard believes that making an intentional effort to practice faith during the summer is rewarding and leads to personal growth.