Colorado Chamber Recognizes Legislators as MVPs for Their Advocacy in the 2023 Legislative Session

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has recognized 15 legislators as MVPs for their valuable work during the 2023 legislative session. These legislators played a crucial role in securing victories for the business community.

The Colorado Chamber emphasized the importance of advocating for a healthy business climate at the state level to improve Colorado's economic competitiveness. The MVP awardees showed strong leadership, collaboration with the Colorado Chamber, and defended business interests through their votes.

The Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Meghan Dollar, applauded the legislators for their commitment to protecting businesses and employees in Colorado.

The text then lists the legislators selected for the MVP awards and highlights their contributions to the business community.