Colorado Chamber Advocates for Manufacturers in Greenhouse Gas Rulemaking

Colorado has passed a law, HB21-1266, requiring the industrial sector to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030 compared to 2015 levels.

This includes heavy and light manufacturing, as well as energy use by non-manufacturing industries like oil and gas, construction, and agriculture.

The Air Pollution Control Division has proposed the Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Management for Manufacturing Phase 2 (GEMM Phase 2) rulemaking to the Air Quality Control Commission.

This rulemaking affects 18 companies, 11 of which have joined a Chamber-led coalition.

The Chamber has filed for party status and raised concerns about the current draft regulation, including compliance time, penalties, and future growth.

The Chamber's coalition is preparing to file a prehearing motion and potentially submit an alternative proposal by July 25, 2023.

The Chamber will analyze an updated draft rule from the APCD to address any remaining concerns.

The hearing is scheduled for September, and Meghan Dollar will testify on behalf of the Chamber.