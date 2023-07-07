Adrian, OR

Martin and Martin Builders Inc.: Trusted Experts in Commercial, Ag, and Industrial Buildings in Adrian, Oregon

Martin and Martin Builders Inc., located in Adrian, Oregon, specializes in commercial, ag, and industrial buildings. They have been trusted for over 40 years with projects big and small and are licensed in both Oregon and Idaho.

The National Federation of State High School Associations has approved a rule allowing catchers in eastern Oregon to use one-way communication devices to communicate with their coach starting in 2024. This change is seen as a responsible approach to incorporating technology into the game and maintaining a level playing field.

New Leadership and Goals for Our Santa Fe River, Inc

Joanne Tremblay has been voted in as the new president of Our Santa Fe River (OSFR), a volunteer organization dedicated to the Santa Fe River basin. Tremblay has been a member for a year and has actively participated in OSFR events, advocating for responsible use of the aquifer and protesting various issues affecting the river.

Goshen, KY

Victorious North Oldham Baseball All-Stars Secure District Championships

The North Oldham 10's and 12's baseball All-stars both won their games at Walsh Park on Friday. The 10's Navy team defeated South Oldham 12-2 to become the District Champions and advance to the State Tournament in Lexington.

Gainesville, GA

Unveiling the Depths of the Mind: Chris Boyko's Surrealistic Solo Exhibition at Brenau University's Presidents Gallery

Chris Boyko, a local artist from Gainesville, Ga., will be showcasing his surrealistic works at Brenau University's Presidents Gallery from Sept. 14th to Nov. 28th, 2023. Boyko's paintings aim to reveal the hidden realities within the human mind, exploring the shifting nature of the subconscious and its impact on our perception of reality.

Lake Life Live Summer Series and Lake Country Cruisers Cruise-In Car Show: A Day of Music, Food, and Classic Cars

Lake Life Live Summer Series on Saturday, August 5, 2023, features live music, food, and drinks. The event takes place at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Fifth Street. Gates open at 6:00, and the band begins performing at 7:00.

Earn 35,000 Rapid Rewards Bonus Points with Southwest Airlines' Island Hop Promotion

Southwest Airlines is offering a promotion where customers can earn 35,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points by booking and flying six one-way inter-island flights between June 19 and August 31, 2023.

Jacksonville, FL

JAXPORT Recognized for Marketing Excellence by National Transportation Association

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has been awarded a Trailblazer Award of Excellence in Marketing or Sales Campaign by the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) 2023 Trailblazer Awards program.

Hawaii State

West Hawai'i Golf Subsidy Program: Affordable Golf Rounds for Residents

The County of Hawai'i has initiated the West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. This program offers reduced-rate golf rounds to all residents.

Nassau County, NY

Julie Cannavino Appointed as Nassau County Public Library Director

Julie Cannavino has been selected as the new Library Director for Nassau County Public Library. She previously served as a Branch Librarian and Assistant Library Director, and has been the Interim Library Director since February 2023.

Vibrant Hawaiʻi Launches the Vibrant Hawaiʻi Artist Fellowship for Hawaiʻi Island Artists

Vibrant Hawaiʻi has launched the Vibrant Hawaiʻi Artist Fellowship, part of the One Nation One Project (ONOP) initiative. This fellowship is open to artists on Hawaiʻi Island from any artistic discipline. Up to 12 artists will be chosen for a year-long program, receiving a stipend, workshops, and networking opportunities. The focus is on art and wellness, aiming to uplift community well-being. Interested artists can apply through the provided link by July 31, 2023.Visit here for more details.

Dade City, FL

Police Seek Help in Locating Missing 74-Year-Old Dennis Thompson

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for missing 74-year-old Dennis Thompson, last seen on July 5 in Dade City. Thompson is 6 ft tall, around 200 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a navy blue shirt, jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Morehead City, NC

Harris Pitches Dominant Performance as Tobs Defeat Marlins in Rain-Shortened Victory

The Wilson Tobs defeated the Morehead City Marlins with a rain-shortened 3-0 win in the Coastal Plain League. Right-hander Trent Harris delivered another dominant performance, pitching five scoreless innings and lowering his summer ERA to 0.30.

Santa Ana, CA

Open Call Audition for Mexican Folklorico Dancers for Disney's "A Musical Celebration of Coco

Relámpago del Cielo is holding an open call audition for Disney's seasonal show "A Musical Celebration of Coco" in Santa Ana. They are seeking professional male and female dancers with Mexican folk dance experience, aged 18 or above.

Garden Grove, CA

La Cage Aux Folles Auditions at The Gem Theatre: Showcasing Singing and Dancing Abilities

One More Productions is holding auditions for La Cage Aux Folles at The Gem Theatre in Garden Grove on July 11th. Auditions will begin at 6:30 pm and participants should come prepared to showcase their singing and dancing abilities. It is recommended to wear form fitting clothing that accentuates the body and bring jazz shoes and heels if available.Visit here for more details.

Ottumwa, IA

Lindsay Diehl Leaves Indian Hills Softball for Head Coach Position at Drake University

Lindsay Diehl, the head coach of the Indian Hills Softball program in Ottumwa, IA, has decided to step down after five record-breaking seasons. Diehl has accepted the head coach position at NCAA Division I Drake University in Des Moines.

Beacon, NY

J6 MediaWorks Honored with Silver Telly Awards for Compelling Films Highlighting Hudson Valley Non-Profits

J6 MediaWorks, a video production company based in Beacon, NY, has recently been honored with three Silver Telly Awards for their exceptional work in creating films for non-profit organizations in the Hudson Valley region.

Belleville, WI

Dedicated Belleville Senators Fans Share Their Season Ticket Experience

Don and Lorie Hogan, dedicated supporters of the Belleville Senators, share their experiences as season ticket members. They mention their favorite experiences, including the annual bus trip to watch the Belleville Senators play against the Toronto Marlies, and the opportunity to acquire tickets for a National Hockey League exhibition.

Belleville, MI

Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender Mark Sinclair to AHL Contract After Successful ECHL Season

The Belleville Senators have signed goaltender Mark Sinclair to a one-year, two-way AHL contract. Sinclair, 27, had a successful season with the Cincinnati Cyclones in the ECHL, with a 19-7-2 record, a 2.70 goals-against average, and a .917 save percentage.

Surprise, AZ

Experienced Coach Bob Henige Takes the Helm as Women's Head Basketball Coach at OUAZ

Bob Henige, with over 30 years of basketball experience, has been named the new Head Coach of the Women's Basketball program at OUAZ in Surprise, Arizona. OUAZ Director of Athletics Kevin Steele expressed his satisfaction with the selection, citing Henige's extensive playing and coaching background, as well as his Arizona roots.

Snohomish County, WA

South County Fire and Verdant Health Commission Partner to Combat Rising Opioid Overdoses

South County Fire and the Verdant Health Commission have joined forces to distribute 200 free NARCAN kits in Southwest Snohomish County, where opioid overdoses are increasing. NARCAN is a drug that can reverse an overdose and save lives. In the past five years, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Snohomish County has more than doubled.

York, ME

Heartbreaking Defeat for York Revolution Sets Stage for Second Half Showdown

The York Revolution suffered a devastating defeat to the Lexington Counter Clocks, losing 7-6 in the top of the ninth inning. The Revs were just one strike away from securing a first-half division title before allowing two runs.

