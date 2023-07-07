Upcoming Board Meeting and Important Agenda Items

The Board of Directors of the Bexar-Medina-Atascosa Counties WCID #1 will hold a Regular Board Meeting on July 10th, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the district office in Natalia, Texas.
The agenda includes:
- Calling the meeting to order
- Approving the minutes of the previous meeting
- Discussing cash receivables and disbursements
- Considering exclusion and utility crossing requests
The board will also go into an executive session to discuss:
- Personnel matters
- Real property
- Legal advice
Following the executive session, they will discuss:
- Chacon Project Bids and Funding
- Joint Funding Agreement with USGS
The manager will present their reports, and the meeting will be adjourned.
