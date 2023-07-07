Upcoming Board Meeting and Important Agenda Items

The Board of Directors of the Bexar-Medina-Atascosa Counties WCID #1 will hold a Regular Board Meeting on July 10th, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the district office in Natalia, Texas.

The agenda includes:

- Calling the meeting to order

- Approving the minutes of the previous meeting

- Discussing cash receivables and disbursements

- Considering exclusion and utility crossing requests

The board will also go into an executive session to discuss:

- Personnel matters

- Real property

- Legal advice

Following the executive session, they will discuss:

- Chacon Project Bids and Funding

- Joint Funding Agreement with USGS

The manager will present their reports, and the meeting will be adjourned.