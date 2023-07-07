Meredith College Updates Summer Reading Program to Address Concerns about "Stolen Focus

Meredith College has decided not to use the book "Stolen Focus" as its 2023 Summer Reading Program choice. Concerns were raised by members of the campus community, including the Meredith Angels for Disability Advocacy, about the book's content regarding the causes of ADHD and the appropriateness of medications used to treat it. There were also concerns about the effect of certain chapters on incoming students, potentially obscuring Meredith's support for students with disabilities.

After carefully considering these concerns, the College decided that using "Stolen Focus" would be counter to the goal of helping students transition to college. Instead, the Summer Reading Program will provide resources on how technology overload can affect thinking and learning. The College appreciates those who brought the concerns to its attention and emphasizes its mission to educate and inspire students.