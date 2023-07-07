Lindenwood Women's Golf Team Excels Academically and Athletically, Earns WGCA Scholar All-American Honors

Six golfers from the Lindenwood women's golf team were named on the WGCA All-American Scholars list for the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify for this honor, they had to achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.

The recognized players included Paula Mariana Sanchez, MacKenzie McCoy, Becca Oertel, Lillian Schlemmer, Addasyn Zeller, and Kassidy Hull. This achievement came after Lindenwood's inaugural season in NCAA Division I, where Sanchez was recognized on the all-OVC newcomer team and Hull was named conference golfer of the week twice.

The Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) is a non-profit organization established in 1983, representing women's collegiate golf coaches. Its objective is to promote and encourage college golf for women while upholding the values of education and intercollegiate competition.