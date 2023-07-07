Detour and Temporary Stops for #6 Brown Bus during Midnight Madness

On July 8, the #6 Brown bus will detour for Midnight Madness.

Southbound, stops at University Boulevard and Wessex Drive, the Second Roundabout, Collaboration Place and University Boulevard, and The Core will be closed.

Northbound, stops at Collaboration Place and University Boulevard, University Boulevard at the Second Roundabout, and University Boulevard at Workiva will be closed.

Instead, the bus will use the roundabout at University Boulevard to go east onto Airport Road and a temporary stop will be on Airport Road.

It will then continue to North Loop Drive with another temporary stop, then proceed to Airport Road heading west.

It will use the roundabout to go north on University Boulevard and resume normal route.