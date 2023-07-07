Saint Michael's College Cross Country Teams Welcome 11 Newcomers from Across the United States

Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont, has announced the addition of 11 newcomers to their men's and women's cross country programs.

The group consists of seven women and four men, with individuals hailing from various hometowns and high schools across the United States.

The women's team welcomes members from Caribou, Maine (Caribou High School), Lewiston, Maine (Lewiston High School), Hartland, Vermont (Hartford High School), Richmond, Vermont (Mount Mansfield Union High School), Niantic, Connecticut (East Lyme High School), Barron, Wisconsin (Barron High School), and Ashland, Massachusetts (Ashland High School).