Enhanced Call Routing Technology: Revolutionizing 911 Response Times

Tina Mathieu, deputy director of the Utah Communications Authority, has praised the impact of next-generation call routing technology from Motorola on public safety dispatch.

The technology, which complies with the i3 standards from the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), uses the caller's location to route the call to the correct emergency dispatch centre that can deploy local resources.

This is in contrast to legacy methods, which route calls based on the location of the wireless carrier tower connected to the caller.