Enhancing Cyber Defenses: Washington Auditor's Office Offers Free Checkups for Local Governments

The state auditor's office in Washington state is offering local governments free cyber checkups to assess their cybersecurity postures. The checkups are a quicker and simpler alternative to the lengthy cyber audits that have a seven-year waiting list.

The checkups can be completed in less than a month and provide local governments with a broad-strokes assessment of their cyber defenses. The process involves filling out a questionnaire, meeting with a cyber specialist, and remotely reviewing IT systems.

At the end, a report is provided that identifies where the government is fully, partially, or not yet implementing 20 cyber safeguards. The report also includes step-by-step information on how to implement the safeguards and additional resources.

The program is particularly intended for small local governments, but larger governments are also welcome. Several local governments have already completed the checkups and found them helpful in identifying areas for improvement. The checkups also help local governments prepare for a more in-depth cyber audit in the future.

Sharing the findings of the checkups with management or the board of trustees can also help raise awareness of cybersecurity measures and gain support for implementing them. The state auditor's office is a trusted and independent entity that can provide unbiased assessments of cybersecurity practices.