The Debate over Christian Population Numbers in Egypt: Inaccuracies, Politics, and Discrimination

The accurate population number of Christians in Egypt remains obscure and has been further confused by inaccurate claims made by Coptic Pope Tawadros II.

In April, the Pope declared that there were fifteen million Copts living in Egypt, with two million living abroad.

However, the last official census in 1986 recorded the number of Egyptian Christians at just under six percent.

The Egyptian government has since ignored the population number in subsequent censuses.

Estimates of the Christian population are further complicated by Islamists who downplay the numbers and by Coptic Christian activists who exaggerate them.

This reflects a fundamental distrust of Egyptian state figures and bureaucracy.

In the past, the Muslim Brotherhood spread false information blaming Egyptian Christians for the revolution in 2013, which led to the burning of seventy churches.

The Pope has suggested that baptismal records are the most accurate source, but these records are poorly maintained in Egyptian dioceses.

Inaccurate population figures do little to help the Coptic community, who face discrimination in Egyptian society.

The government's disregard for accurate figures suggests that they view the number of Coptic Christians as a matter of national security.