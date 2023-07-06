Pink Ladies and Crimson Gents: Exploring the History and Beauty of Roses through Portraits and Legends

Montgomery County Master Gardener Margaret McManus provides a review of the book "Pink Ladies and Crimson Gents: Portraits and Legends of 50 Roses" by Molly and Don Glentzer.

The book explores a variety of roses, including the Martha Gonzales rose from Navasota, Texas, known for its hardiness.

The author connects the history of roses to humanity, featuring fictional characters, artists, aristocrats, and heroes.

The book compares historical events and rose introduction dates to understand the naming process.

Many roses have human names, particularly those bred in France.

The book showcases photographs of each rose taken by the author's husband, Don Glentzer, a photographer with work in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.