Cracking Down on Rental Scams: How Police in Montgomery County are Taking Action

The need for rental homes during the summer has led to an increase in rental scams, particularly in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of scams, most of which involve listings found on social media. Scammers pretend to be realtors and require renters to pay a down payment, only for the renters to later discover that the house does not belong to them.

Technology has facilitated these scams, as many rental properties now offer self-guided tours, which scammers use to deceive people into thinking they are legitimate realtors. In 2021, Texans lost over $42 million to real estate and rental scams, with scammers targeting minorities, non-English speakers, and those unfamiliar with the rental process. The most common scam involves using the name of a real estate agent and altering the contact information. Scammers often provide a fake backstory to explain why the home is being rented cheaply.