Caring for Trees and Shrubs During Drought: Essential Tips and Techniques

This year has been an exception to the norm, as dry conditions have been experienced since mid-May in many areas. The lack of rainfall has caused concern for the health of trees and shrubs.

Prolonged droughts can have negative effects on both young and mature trees and shrubs, with symptoms varying depending on the type of plant. Immediate symptoms may include leaf drop, drooping leaves, or sunscald. Some trees may show dieback on stems or branches, while others may die completely. These symptoms can appear at different times, with some showing up within days and others taking months or years.

The drought of 2010/2011 had a major impact on pine trees, and losses are still being seen from that time. Stressful events, such as droughts, can decrease a tree's lifespan and make it more susceptible to diseases and insects.

To minimize the effects of drought, trees and shrubs should be watered deeply and less frequently than turfgrass. Checking the soil moisture can be done by using a screwdriver to see if it can penetrate the ground. Watering frequency will depend on the age of the tree, with mature trees needing watering every two weeks during drought. Younger trees and shrubs require more frequent irrigation until they become established, typically around two to five years after planting.