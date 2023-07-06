Caio Pereira Brings Valuable Experience and Leadership as Indian Hills Men's Soccer Assistant Coach

Caio Pereira has been appointed as the Indian Hills Men's Soccer Assistant Coach in Ottumwa, IA. He will be joining Felix Vu's staff for the upcoming season.

Pereira brings valuable perspective and experience to the program after completing his undergraduate degree at the College of Idaho. He was a standout player for the Coyotes, earning All-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors and serving as team captain in his senior year. Pereira started all 30 matches over the previous two seasons, accumulating 34 points in his career.