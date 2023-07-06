Join the Graham County Republican Committee at their July 7 Meeting featuring Guest Speaker Kyle Koch

The Graham County Republican Committee is hosting a meeting on July 7, 2023, at the Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center in Thatcher, AZ. They are excited to return to their usual venue and invite everyone to attend.
The meeting will feature guest speaker Kyle Koch, Director of Constituent Services for Representative Juan Ciscomani. Attendees will gain insight into Ciscomani's constituent outreach efforts.Visit here for more details
