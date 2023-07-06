Lambert's Cove Inn and Resort: A Culinary Oasis on the Island

Lambert’s Cove Inn and Resort, owned by Jon and Stephanie Saunders, is a picturesque venue located on the island. With lodging, fine dining, a swimming pool, and complimentary bicycles, the inn offers a complete experience for guests.

The building itself, a renovated farmhouse from 1790, has a warm and homey feel. The property, previously a 600-acre farm, now provides a habitat for birds and wildlife.

Jon and Stephanie have partnered with chef Galen Sampson and events manager Bridget Sampson, who bring a diverse set of skills and experience to the inn. Galen and Bridget have made the island their home due to their love for the agricultural scene, farmers' markets, and access to seafood. They also appreciate the kindness and support of the year-round residents.

Galen's dishes pay homage to farmers and anglers, and he sources fresh ingredients locally to support the island's economy. Bridget creates a convivial environment for patrons and staff at the inn. The couple also supports organic wineries and local artists.

The restaurant at Lambert’s Cove Inn offers a culinary experience that leaves a lasting impression. The wildflower and spring lettuce salad, organic chickpea cake with grilled cauliflower, and seared Cape sea scallops with spring pea risotto are all flavorful and well-prepared. The apricot cheesecake stands out with its smooth texture and balanced sweetness. The service provided by O'Neil, the server, is exceptional, as he is attentive, knowledgeable, and kind.

The inn has recently undergone a redesign of its private dining room, the Forest Room, which now features a seven-course tasting menu. The addition of Jenn Knowles, an advanced sommelier, to the staff brings a wealth of wine knowledge and expertise to Lambert’s Cove.