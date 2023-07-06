District 207 Purchases Land for Environmental Education and Community Partnership

The District 207 Board of Education has agreed to purchase approximately three acres of land in Park Ridge, known as the Cline Farm, for $3.2 million.

The land will be used as an offsite outdoor/indoor classroom for students interested in environmental and sustainability fields, including agriculture.

The district also plans to explore a partnership with the Park Ridge Park District to maximize the usage of the land for both students and the community.

Superintendent Dr. Ken Wallace believes this will provide viable career options in environmentally conscious fields.

The district already owns an access path near the school, which will be used by students to access the land.