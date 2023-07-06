Fall Archery Deer Hunt and Wildlife Webinars: Minnesota DNR's Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series

Hunters have until August 18 to apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls. The three-day hunt will take place from October 27-29, with a total of 2,500 permits available. The bag limit is two deer, and bonus permits can be used to take antlerless deer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources organizes the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs. More information and instructions on how to apply can be found on the DNR website.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a webinar series called the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The next webinar, taking place on July 12, will feature Tyler Obermoller discussing how thermal infrared drones are being used to locate white-tailed deer fawns. These fawns are then fitted with GPS-collars to monitor their movements and assess the causes of mortality in young deer. The webinars are free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information and registration can be found on the DNR website.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are offered year-round and cover a variety of topics related to wildlife and outdoor skills. The webinars are held on Wednesdays at noon and recordings of past webinars are available on the DNR website. The series is aimed at individuals interested in learning more about wildlife and outdoor activities in Minnesota. The webinars provide an opportunity to hear from experts in the field and gain valuable knowledge and insights. Registration for upcoming webinars can be done through the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage on the DNR website.