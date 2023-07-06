Lake Conroe Fishing Report: Fair to Good Fishing Conditions and Tips for Success

Fishing on Lake Conroe is currently fair to good, with the water temperature at the dam measuring around 86 degrees in the morning. The temperature will increase slightly as the sun rises.

The water level is at 200.78 feet. The City of Houston Diversion (COH) is not releasing any water, while the Ground Reduction Plan (GRP) is releasing 31.87 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake release is currently at 0 CFS, according to the San Jacinto River Authority.

Fishing guide Captain Bryan Brawner reports that the lake is clear but has some floating debris, including tree limbs and timber. Black bass fishing is fair to good, with success reported in flats around small brush piles in 12-20 feet of water. Carolina rigged soft plastics and drop shots are producing good action early around docks and bulkheads near deep water. Darker colored soft plastics such as June Bug and Black/Blue, as well as vertical jigging, are working well.

Crappie are still scattered, with some found in brush tops and other structures in 12-20 feet of water. Brawner recommends using small, hair jigs. Hybrid Striped bass fishing is good, with hybrids found in the Thermocline around 20-24 feet deep near the bottom after shad, particularly around main lake flats near points. MT Pockets Tackle Slab Spoons are effective when worked slowly. The ratio between keeper and juvenile hybrids is about half and half. White bass may be mixed with the hybrids, so it's essential to correctly identify juvenile hybrids under 18 inches and release them.

Catfish are good near drop-offs in 12-22 feet of water, with a lot of blues found on deep flats in 18-22 feet. Bream fishing is also good, with large bream found on brush with crappie in 12-20 feet of water. Minnows, mealworms, nightcrawlers, and small crappie jigs like Bass Assassins tiny shad are effective bait options.