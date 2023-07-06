Predicting the Impact of Oregon State's Freshman Class of 2023

Oregon State's freshman class of 2023 has arrived on campus and is participating in summer workouts. Under coach Jonathan Smith, there have been at least two true freshmen who have seen consistent playing time each year. Notable examples include Damien Martinez and Jermar Jefferson, who both won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year awards.

