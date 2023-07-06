Lakota Board of Education Appoints Experienced Educator Dr. Elizabeth Lolli as Interim Superintendent

At a special meeting on July 5, the Lakota Board of Education appointed Dr. Elizabeth Lolli as the interim superintendent for Lakota Local Schools.

Dr. Lolli, who has over 45 years of experience in education, will join the team on July 19 pending negotiations and background checks.

The Board made the decision to slow down the process of selecting a permanent superintendent and instead focus on finding an interim leader.

Dr. Lolli has previously served as superintendent of Dayton Public Schools for six years and has experience in both urban and suburban districts. She has been recognized for her leadership and communication skills.

The Board emphasized the importance of community input in their decision to select Dr. Lolli for the interim role.