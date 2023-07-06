Federal Grant Enables Replacement of Brownsville's Public Transit Buses with Hybrid Electric Models

Brownsville's public transit system in Texas is in need of vehicle replacements, and B-Metro has secured a $4.7 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to purchase new hybrid electric buses.

Gennie Garcia, deputy director of the city's multimodal transportation department, stated that this grant is significant as it saves the city from spending that amount on new buses. The funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, with $1.7 billion allocated nationwide.

Brownsville is one of 125 communities selected to receive the grant. The funds will be used to buy six 35-foot Gillig Allison eGen Flex buses, which are more cost-effective and emit fewer emissions than older diesel-powered buses. The new buses operate on battery power until they reach 35 mph, at which point they switch to diesel power. Through geo-fencing technology, the buses can automatically switch to electric power in densely populated areas.