NASA Administrator Bill Nelson delivered a message at the Washington State Space Summit, stating that when astronauts return to the moon in 2029, they might be using a lunar lander built in King County.

The summit brought together major commercial aerospace manufacturers and researchers in the state, highlighting Washington's emerging leadership in the commercial space industry.

The sector generates around $4.6 billion annually and employs over 13,000 people.

Most of Washington's aerospace ventures are NASA contractors or partners, and the agency relies on 42 suppliers for its Artemis program.

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, was selected to provide a second landing vehicle for the Artemis project.

Other companies in the Seattle area, such as Amazon's Project Kuiper and SpaceX's Starlink, are also expanding their satellite manufacturing programs.

Smaller ventures like Gravitics, a startup working on modular orbital habitats, are also present in the region.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell is pushing for the establishment of a Manufacturing USA institute in the Pacific Northwest to research composite materials and thermal plastics.

The biggest challenge for commercial space travel lies in the manufacturing process itself.

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith emphasized the need for efficient production.

The panelists at the summit stressed the importance of opening the space industry to workers from diverse backgrounds.