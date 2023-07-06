Affordable Housing Funding Available in Nassau County Through the SHIP Program

Nassau County in Florida has around $300,000 available in affordable housing funds through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program.

For the 2022-2023 funding period, the program includes purchase assistance with or without rehabilitation loans for first-time home buyers, with repair costs limited to $5,000.

There is also a purchase assistance loan for new or existing manufactured home/land packages, with a maximum award of $25,000.

Applicants can only receive assistance through the SHIP Program once in a 10-year period, and priority will be given to Special Needs and Essential Service Personnel.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-qualified basis, and a pre-qualification letter from a primary mortgage lender is required.

Assistance limits for manufactured home purchases are $25,000, with a maximum purchase price of 90% of the Median Home Sold Price for the last 12 months, not exceeding $359,263.80.

The buyer must occupy the home for 10 years for the SHIP loan to be satisfied.

The Nassau County Grants Specialist administers the local SHIP program, and applications can be picked up at their office or downloaded from the county's website.

Discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or familial status when renting, selling, or financing a home is illegal, and Nassau County is a Fair Housing Advocate.