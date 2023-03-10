George Santos is currently facing the most serious fraud allegation possible.

Photo by US.Crime Online

George Santos has been accused of directing "a credit card fraud organization" by Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, his former roommate, who was imprisoned and deported from the U.S. over his own role in the plot.

Trelha asserted Santos had taught him how to "skim card information and how to clone cards," "put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines," and "provided him with the necessary equipment to do this" in a sworn declaration sent to the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, and the U.S. Secret Service.

Santos, who assisted the Republicans in winning a New York seat in November, is under pressure to resign from both sides of the political divide after it was revealed that the majority of his history was made up.

In a conversation with TalkTV's Piers Morgan, Santos admitted that he had "been a terrible liar," but he claimed that his motivation was "getting recognized by the [Republican] party" rather than "tricking the people."

According to rental documentation that Politico was able to obtain, Trelha reportedly moved into a Florida house in November 2016. He was arrested in Seattle in 2017 for felony access device fraud, for which he pleaded guilty and received a seven-month jail sentence. A year after that, in 2018, he was deported to Brazil.

Yet, Santos is credited as being the genuine scheme's creator in Trelha's sworn declaration, which was handed in on Wednesday.

Politico was able to get a copy of Trelha's letter, in which he made the following declarations: "In 2016, when I rented a room from Santos in his Florida home, we first met.

"In that moment and place, he taught me how to copy ATM and credit cards.

"With Santos' help, I discovered how to copy cards and scrape card information. He supplied me with the equipment and instructed me on how to put cameras and skimmers on ATMs."

Trelha said, "Santos provided me the card-scanning and card-cloning tools and showed me how to utilize them."

He was discovered, however, after leaving for Seattle and "gathering credit card information from ATM terminals."

"50% for him and 50% for me," according to the convicted fraudster, was the agreement he had with Santos.

Santos, according to Trelha, "told me not to discuss anything about him" when he visited him in jail following his arrest.

The man went on to say that Santos had threatened to tell my Florida-based friends that I couldn't tell them who my employer was.

Trelha also claimed Santos had taken the money set aside for his bail, and he stated he was willing to "speak with any US government investigator."

Newsweek has contacted Santos by phone and email in an attempt to get a response.

The House Ethics Committee established a panel to investigate Santos earlier this month to look into a number of charges related to his congressional campaign for 2022, as well as a former volunteer's claim that the House Republican Party sexually assaulted him, which Santos has denied.