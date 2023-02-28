The White House has given agencies 30 days to stop using TikTok on government-owned devices

Photo by US.Crime Online

The White House has given federal entities 30 days to delete TikTok from all equipment that was provided by the government.

According to Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, all executive agencies and businesses they contract with must remove any applications from TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance, within 30 days of the notice. Contracts must state that the short-form video software cannot be used on cellphones, and agencies must end any contracts that do so within 90 days.

A statute requiring federal agencies to stop using TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, was enacted at the end of the previous year. The executive branch and its contractors will be able to comply with this rule thanks to the Biden administration's advice document. That is the most recent effort to suppress the app amid new security concerns about its US user data and suspicions that it might fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

The law was incorporated into the massive year-end omnibus spending package and swiftly passed by Congress in December.

The first news outlet to cover the instructions was Reuters.

The Chinese government has voiced concern that it will put pressure on ByteDance to turn over user information that could be used for intelligence or disinformation purposes. Independent security experts have acknowledged that it is a possibility, despite the fact that there haven't been any incidences of this kind of access yet, as CNN has previously reported.

Such a restriction, according to TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter, is "nothing more than a political spectacle."

"We hope that Congress will investigate alternatives that won't have the effect of silencing the voices of millions of Americans," Oberwetter said in a statement. National security concerns regarding TikTok stretch beyond government equipment. "The TikTok ban on federal devices passed in December without any debate, and regrettably, that strategy has acted as a model for other governments across the world."

Mao Ning, the spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, responded to a query after the announcement by asserting that the US was "generalizing the notion of national security," "abusing national power," and "unreasonably constraining enterprises of other nations."

The Canadian government has recently announced that it will also be blocking the app on government devices starting on Tuesday, joining the European Commission, which last week enacted its own ban on the app on official devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

More than half of all US states have likewise partially or entirely banned TikTok on the devices of public employees. The US House of Representatives has already stated that it has barred the app from electronic devices managed by the chamber.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will be the only witness at a hearing scheduled by the House Energy and Commerce Committee for late March.

