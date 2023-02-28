Joe Manchin will oppose the DC crime law, indicating that the GOP's efforts to overturn it will probably succeed

Photo by US.Crime Online

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told CNN on Monday that he will vote to repeal a divisive crime law from Washington, DC, which opponents claim is lenient toward violent offenders, when it is put to a vote in the Senate, most likely next week.

Being the first Democratic politician to publicly support Republican legislation could be risky for the party, especially for centrists like Manchin who are up for reelection in states with a pro-Republican lean.

Manchin's selection indicates that the measure has a good chance of passing in the Senate, where Democrats hold a majority despite the chamber's sharp divisions, 51-49. It was approved earlier this month by the Republican-controlled House with the backing of 31 Democrats.

"I disagree with that. Manchin responded to worries that some violent criminals would receive lighter sentences under the DC law by saying, "I mean, I want to put people away; I don't want to let them out." The speaker declared, "I haven't been briefed on it, but from what I understand, I would vote to overturn it."

In a city where violent crimes are on the rise, Republican senator from Tennessee Bill Hagerty called it a "common sense" strategy. In accordance with the federal district's constitutional provisions, his bill would repeal the local law. He compared it to the "defund the police" controversy from a political standpoint and claimed that for moderate Democrats, "this falls right in that lane, and I don't think that's going to be very popular in their states."

John Thune, a senator from South Dakota and the Republican whip in the Senate, claimed that the situation reveals a "political vulnerability" for many Democrats.

For many Americans, it hits a raw nerve. When they observe contemporary cities, they assert that they are unsafe. Thune said, "I think it's problematic that Democrats are opposed to a measure that would increase safety in some of our major population centers." I believe some Senate Democrats will vote in favor of it. Then Biden could do whatever he wanted.

The DC Council defended the idea and expressed opposition in a letter to Congress last week, claiming that "The District of Columbia has the right to self-govern as granted to us under the Home Rule Act."

"Just as Congress does not interfere in the local matters of other states, we compel you not to interfere in our matters, and the District of Columbia's elected representatives should not make any modifications or changes to local laws in the District." The letter carried on. "In our capacity as District of Columbia voters' representatives, we are solely responsible."

Although he has stated that he opposes the cancellation of the DC crime measure, President Joe Biden has not yet indicated whether he will veto it.

In general, Democrats oppose overriding the DC law. They argue that local governments should make their own laws free from congressional oversight and decry Republicans for their frequent support of state and local rights. The law was passed after the city council overrode the veto of Mayor Muriel Bowser. Even though she disagrees with the new law, she opposes Congress overturning it.

Democrats' attempts to block the Republicans from passing their bill are made more difficult by the absence of Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital for an undisclosed period of time.

