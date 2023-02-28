Armed Waffle House patron pays for meal and tips waitress before robbing establishment—police

Photo by US.Crime Online

According to the police, a man paid for his meal and even left a tip for the waitress at the Waffle House in Oklahoma before allegedly robbing the establishment.

According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), an armed robbery occurred on Saturday, February 25, at the Waffle House near 11th Street and Highway 169.

The suspect, Victor DonJuan Medina, was running south along a retaining wall next to the highway as officers were en route.

Medina was allegedly arrested shortly after, according to a TPD spokesperson who made the claim in a Facebook post on Monday.

They were able to apprehend Medina and take away the gun he was carrying after learning through their investigation that he had eaten at the Waffle House before the robbery.

Before deciding to rob the place, he paid for his meal and even gave the waitress a tip. Witnesses claim Medina threatened a worker with a gun, demanded cash from the register, and then ran away.

Medina was later charged with armed robbery and has a black love heart tattoo on his right cheek.

According to the Hunsucker Legal Group, crimes against people and crimes against property are treated differently under Oklahoma law.

It further stated that "the successful or unsuccessful use of a dangerous [item] to rob a victim" is what is meant by armed robbery.

Armed robbery is a felony punishable by a minimum of five years in prison, even if you allegedly used a toy gun or an unloaded firearm.

"The perpetrator will likely face armed robbery charges so long as the weapon is capable of raising in the victim's mind the possibility that the firearm is real," according to the Adam R. Banner P.C. Law Offices.

Additionally, it stated that robbery was an "85 percent crime," which meant that those convicted had to serve 85 percent of their time in prison before being qualified for parole or earning credits that could reduce their overall sentence.

In 2021, law enforcement in the Sooner State reported 151,583 property crimes, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

In Oklahoma, there were 1,752 robberies in that year, making up 1.2 percent of all property crimes, per the state's crime statistics.

Of those, 473 (or 27.9% of the total) were robberies carried out against businesses with the intention of making money.

357 of the 427 people detained for robbery in 2021 were men, according to the state bureau.

Source: uscrimeonline.com