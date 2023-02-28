The murder house in Idaho is going to be torn down because of "true-crime tourism."

Photo by US.Crime Online

The house where four University of Idaho students were tragically stabbed in November will be razed in response to an upsurge in "true crime tourists" visiting the area.

According to the university, it was presented to it by the owner of the Moscow residence, which it accepted.

Students and employees were notified through communication from university president Scott Green that "the house will be demolished." A step toward healing is demolishing the physical location of the crime that rocked our neighborhood. Destruction also eliminates efforts to embellish the crime scene.

In order to create a development plan for the site that would remember the four slain students—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20—the university is working with students and other community members. Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the institution is collaborating on the idea with pupils and other people in the neighborhood.

Walker said that the house will be torn down by the conclusion of the current semester, though no specific date has been set.

Since then, a petition requesting that the university preserve the site has been launched. All of the victims "had fun and built memories in their house and presumably wouldn't want it razed," according to the petition's organizer, David Nitz. Nitz has been contacted for comment.

The bodies of four students were found on the second and third floors of the residence in the early hours of November 13. Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle were living there in a house with two other survivors, and Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, was also in town.

Around the end of December, a suspect was apprehended. Four counts of first-degree murder and one count of criminal burglary have been brought against Bryan Kohberger. He was a criminology Ph.D. student at the nearby Pullman campus of Washington State University at the time.

The Pennsylvania lawyer who previously represented him asserted that he was "ready to be exonerated," despite the fact that he hasn't yet entered a plea.

The murders captivated online detectives, who offered their thoughts as authorities looked for a suspect.

A number of others who were captivated by the tale even traveled to Moscow to check out the nearby university residence. NewsNation reports that multiple people have recently been seen taking images of the King Road house.

Historically, tourist destinations linked to horrifying killings have drawn visitors—a practice known as "dark tourism."

Crime scenes have tragically long attracted "tourists" or the "morbid spectator," according to Philip Stone, executive director of the Center for Dark Tourism Research at the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom, who spoke to Newsweek.

He brought up the 1888 London Jack the Ripper killings, during which "enterprising landlords" demanded a fee from visitors in order to view one of the victims' corpses.

Some people were recently encouraged to visit Jeffrey Dahmer's boyhood home by a Netflix documentary about him.

In today's social media-connected culture, when "Big Brother" surveillance is frequently conducted by the general public on their smartphones, we hope to catch "fatality moments," Stone continued.

Visits to scenes of agony and disgrace are referred to as "true-crime tourism," and the motivations for doing so are as diverse and contentious as the visitors themselves. Individuals will partake in so-called "true-crime tourism" as they contemplate their own lives and use the places of fatalities as a way to cope with their own deaths.

Stone claims that some people have the option to disregard the counsel of authorities and media sources in favor of seeking out their own solutions.

"Many individuals today go to the Internet for moral guidance instead of the priest or other religious authority," "We search for morality in different ways," he said.

Now, institutions like the government, media, religion, and university are no longer the exclusive keepers of data because we live in an era of information and "exposure." Instead, since they lack the tools or the mental capacity to evaluate and compare information critically, average people usually assume that it is knowledge.

"As a result, we seek answers for circumstances that challenge the status quo." In order to achieve this goal, we frequently engage in "black tourism" and visit the homes of the deceased.

Beginning on June 26, the preliminary hearing in Kohberger's case will last for five days.

Source: uscrimeonline.com