After allegedly slamming a two-day-old baby onto a bassinet, a New York nurse was fired.

Photo by US.Crime Online

A New York nurse was fired after allegedly crushing a 2-day-old baby against a bassinet. As of the time of this writing, more investigations into the incident are still being carried out.

A baby named Nikko was recently born at the Good Samaritan University Hospital on Long Island, New York. Nikko was only two days old when he received antibiotics at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Nikko's father, Fidel Sinclair, reportedly heard the baby crying while he was receiving care in the NICU.

When Sinclair went to check on the baby, according to Mion, he saw a nurse pushing him face down into a cot. Despite the nursery window's allegedly drawn back curtains, Sinclair was able to capture the scene on camera.The video showed the New York nurse picking up the baby Nikko, flipping him over, and placing him face down in a mattress.

According to Balevic, Catholic Health, the company in charge of the hospital, announced that they fired the involved New York nurse after viewing the video. The Suffolk County Police Department's Special Victims Unit was reportedly investigating the incident. The New York nurse was also reported to the Department of Health for additional investigation.

According to the Catholic Health Organization, closing the curtains to protect the privacy of the patients and their families is standard procedure. Yet, family members can visit and take care of their loved ones who are in the NICU soon.

